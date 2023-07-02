Andy Murray is looking to compete at a high level at Wimbledon.

Murray takes on fellow Brit Ryan Peniston in his first-round matchup at Wimbledon taking place Monday. Confidence is high for the two-time Wimbledon winner as he recently won two grass titles — his first since 2016.

But while he's not outright expecting to win Wimbledon, the 36-year-old is hopeful he can use his experience to be competitive and perform at a level he's satisfied with — especially as the only other player with more experience than him on the grass is Novak Djokovic.

“I want to go out there and perform at a level that I’m happy with,” Murray said (via Tennis 365). “I do feel like I’m in a really, really good position to do that. I have the experience at this tournament, playing on the big courts here. There’s only one player in the draw that has more experience of playing here than me, which is Novak. I need to use that to my advantage and use my experience to my advantage and take confidence from that.

“I do believe I’m one of the best grass-court players in the world, and I’m physically feeling really good. I prepared well, so there’s no reason why I can’t have a good tournament.”

Another reason why Andy Murray is confident is because he trained with Djokovic on Saturday.

It was the first time they were hitting the balls together for a while with the previous time being even longer. And with no hip issues compared to the past, Murray is happy with how he fared.

“I did well in the practice,” Murray said of training with Djokovic. “The last time we hit together was at Laver Cup [last September]. Before then, it had been quite a long time. It was maybe in Australia when I was having the issues with my hip.

“Where I am today in comparison to where I was then is night and day, just from a mental perspective, my enjoyment of the game, and how I’m still able to compete with those guys. I didn’t feel like I could really back then. I am happy to be in this position still.”