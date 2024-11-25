After falling to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Wisconsin football is 5-6 on the season. Despite the rough season, though, the Badgers just got fantastic recruiting news that will see them fighting even harder to make a bowl game.

Wisconsin landed a commitment from Carter Smith, the top uncommitted quarterback remaining in the class of 2025. A four-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite, Smith is the No. 164 ranked player nationally, the No. 15 quarterback, and the No. 26 player in Florida. He is now the highest-rated recruit in the Badgers' class, which ranks No. 21.

Smith was previously committed to Michigan for almost a year before de-committing back in October as the Wolverines focused on their pursuit of five-star Bryce Underwood. Smith is now the second former Michigan commit to flip to the Wisconsin football.

Wisconsin's one last shot at bowl eligibility

Wisconsin will play the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night for their final game of the 2024 regular season and final chance at earning bowl eligibility. The Golden Gophers enter the game already bowl-eligible at 6-5.

The thing is, both Minnesota and Wisconsin are looking to end active losing streaks and wrap the regular season up on a good note. Wisconsin football has lost four in a row, including two blowout losses, while Minnesota has lost two in a row. The Golden Gophers' losses, however, come by seven and one-point differentials.

Bowl eligibility is important for Wisconsin. While many may view the game as meaningless, that's beside the point. Making a bowl game means your season isn't over and you are awarded extra practice.

College football teams that qualify for a bowl game can practice up to 20 hours per week leading up to the game. On the contrary, teams that don't make a bowl game can only do strength and conditioning and film review. Early enrollee freshmen are also allowed to participate in those practices, though they can't play in the game.