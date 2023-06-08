This will be a huge offseason for the Washington Wizards; the Wizards have a new brain trust in town, led by newly-hired Michael Winger, who's ready to mold the roster into contention. Alas, that may not be the easiest proposition. Not only will the Wizards have to re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis in free agency to avoid losing them for nothing and leaving the franchise worse off for wear, they will also have to make the most out of the eighth overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

In recent seasons, the Wizards have not been able to maximize their draft picks around that range. In 2019, they selected Rui Hachimura ninth overall; he's now with the Los Angeles Lakers. The following year, they drafted Deni Avdija; Avdija has shown an ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game, emerging as a strong point-of-attack defender, a capable playmaker, and a strong presence on the glass. But a game-changing presence he is not.

And then in 2022, they drafted Johnny Davis; it's too early to declare the 21-year old guard a bust, but the early returns on him aren't looking so great.

Now, in 2023, the most likely choice for the Wizards to make at #8 is to draft a point guard. Anthony Black and Cason Wallace stand out as the best options who are likely to be on the board at that point. Black, in particular, looks like such a strong fit alongside Bradley Beal in the backcourt.

But nothing is set in stone. Perhaps the Wizards find themselves enamored of another prospect. After all, the Wizards' draft returns in recent memory haven't been inspiring. So why not shock the world and see what happens?

With that said, here are 3 sneaky targets for the Wizards with the 8th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Keyonte George

For quite a while, the NBA placed a premium on pass-first point guards. The role of a floor general was to run the play, get the ball to where it must be, and dictate the tempo of the game. But now, shot-creation is a more important skill than ever for an NBA point guard. The ability to put the ball from the hoop and create any shot at any time serves to accentuate one's playmaking anyway.

Thus, Keyonte George could be the man for the job for the Wizards at the point.

At this point, George has a lot of room for improvement when it comes to his playmaking abilities. The 19-year old combo guard is more of a scorer at the moment, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. He has incredible touch from everywhere on the court, and given his percentages, he certainly can develop into a deadly three-level scorer.

Polishing his handles will be a must, as he doesn't have Scoot Henderson's nuclear athleticism. But Keyonte George is so young, he certainly has time on his side when it comes to developing his game.

Given Jamal Murray's success in the NBA Finals, teams could place a premium on George's skillset more so than Black's or Wallace's. George is a better scorer than those two, and if he develops according to plan, a backcourt of him and Beal would be so tough to defend.

Leonard Miller

The Wizards, as it is, have a glut of players who can put in a shift at both the 3 and the 4. They even decided to trade Rui Hachimura because those positions became so crowded. This should remain the case especially if they re-sign Kyle Kuzma.

But Leonard Miller's physical tools as well as his ability to complement ballhandlers should make him a rotation piece in D.C. from day one.

Miller, at the moment, doesn't really the space the floor that well, and despite his athletic gifts, he hasn't exactly flourished defensively. However, Miller possesses guard skills, and at 6'9, that should come in handy for a team that's lagging behind the skilled size revolution in the NBA.

GG Jackson

There's no way the Wizards (or any other team for that matter) take GG Jackson this high up in the 2023 NBA Draft. There are simply far too many better options, especially at #8.

But the upside Jackson possesses is immense. Jackson's athletic gifts have mostly overshadowed his less-than-stellar season at South Carolina, and these gifts could help convince an NBA team that there might be a future starter — or perhaps even a fringe All-Star talent — hidden underneath Jackson's current inefficient exterior.

GG Jackson is only 18 years old as well, so he has plenty of time to round out his game and become the go-to scoring option his physical tools, as well as his skillset, dictates he can be.