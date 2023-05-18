Over the last few years, the Wizards have earned the reputation as a place where promising careers go to die. Recent high NBA Draft picks like Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis have withered away in relative obscurity, shoved into weird, unnatural roles as the Wizards mount yet another doomed attempt for the 8th seed. In this sense, the Wizards have at least had the mercy to be boring, opting for dull, unceasing mediocrity instead of showy disaster.

Still, there are quietly the bones of an okay team here—the Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis trio is good enough to sneak into the play-in tournament (granted that the Wizards actually re-sign Kuzma and Porzingis). With the eighth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Wizards must weight the relative merits of future upside and present production. Here are three players they need to target.

3. Cason Wallace, Point Guard, Kentucky

With Beal, Kuzma and Porzingis presumably hoovering up most of the possessions, the Wizards need to find the right array of role players to complement them. While Wallace doesn’t offer much obvious star power, he’s the most ready-made contributor in the Wizards’ range. The best perimeter defender in the class, Wallace will be able to handle tough assignments right away; his build (6’3 with a 6’6 wingspan), technique and handsiness calls to mind elite defenders like Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday. During his one year at Kentucky, Wallace effectively held entire offenses hostage; opposing teams couldn’t run large swathes of their playbooks because their guards couldn’t consistently dribble the ball against Wallace. When he’s on the court, he seems to rack up steals without effort or thought—ball-handlers are suddenly turn clumsy and oafish because of him; passing lanes seem slimmer and slimmer.

Offensively, Wallace is somewhat limited by his slow first step and rudimentary handle, but he can still thrive in a secondary role. Unlike most defense-first guards, he’s a legitimately good shooter. As a freshman, he shot 75.6 percent on free throws and 34.6 percent from three on exactly four three-point attempts per game. Somehow, he was one of the best shooters on Kentucky, an endorsement of his skill but also an indictment on the Kentucky roster. As such, his stats, like those of all Kentucky guards in recent years, probably require at least a small upwards adjustment; by virtue of churning through so many elite freshmen each year, Kentucky coach John Calipari ascribes his guards narrow, limited roles.

For all we know, Wallace has a more expansive offensive repertoire than he was able to showcase, similar to Devin Booker or Tyler Herro or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Immanuel Quickley or Tyrese Maxey before him. But even if there’s some hidden wellspring of offensive talent, he’ll probably never be a first option and that’s fine: most players aren’t.

2. Anthony Black, Arkansas, Point Guard/Small Forward

Like Wallace, Black is another do-everything guard. Unlike Wallace, though, Black is massive and explosive, measuring 6’6 without shoes with a 6’7.5 wingspan. Offensively, he’s an explosive basketball brianiac, the rare player capable of beating defenses with both his brains and his speed. Even if his jumper is iffy and his handle is rudimentary, Black is a master at identifying and maintaining advantages within a possession.

If Wallace is the best on-ball defender in the NBA Draft, Black is probably the best off-ball defender in this draft class. Playing within Arkansas’s hectoring no-middle scheme, Black erased massive expanses of the court. As the weakside helper, he stymied drives yet also spooked three-point shooters with precise closeouts. His instincts: great. His technique impeccable.

In Washington, Black would offer the perfect array of auxiliary skills that the Wizards have been missing. His passing would ease the playmaking burden on the over-extended Beal and Kuzma; his defense would instantly elevate an apathetic Wizards’ unit.

1. Gradey Dick, Shooting Guard, Kansas

Even after drafting Corey Kispert in 2021, the Wizards need shooting. Last year, they finished as one of the bottom ten teams in both three-pointers made and attempted; outside of Kispert, they didn’t have a single legitimately good shooter. Luckily, Dick is the best shooter in the class, a true sniper who can drain shots across a number of different usages. Notably, he would stock the Wizards’ starting lineup with a fourth good shooter, a necessity nowadays. On offense, he’s a purely additive presence—he would lubricate their half-court offense, prying over lanes for Beal and Kuzma to attack off the dribble. Similarly, Dick is the best transition scorer in the class and would juice their transition game. The Wizards are equally mediocre on both ends, but adding Dick would immediately amp up their offense to a level that it can compensate for their blah defense.