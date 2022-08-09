3 way too early bold Wizards predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

The Washington Wizards are an intriguing team heading into this season. The Wizards have some solid pieces, and they could make a playoff push despite a competitive Eastern Conference.

The biggest move Washington made was re-signing star guard Bradley Beal to a five-year, $251 million deal. Beal is one of the best scorers in basketball. After years of trade rumors, he has committed to the franchise for the long haul, at least for now.

At the trade deadline, Washington acquired Kristaps Porzingis, who has yet to play alongside Beal. Porzingis and Beal could be a surprisingly good duo to help them get back to the playoffs. Kyle Kuzma is also coming off a career season in his first campaign with the Wizards.

With that said, here are three way too early bold Washington Wizards predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Wizards 2022-23 Predictions

3. Bradley Beal makes All-NBA

Although Bradley Beal had his season cut short, he should come back and play at a high level. Beal didn’t have a great stint in the 40 games he played. He averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range.

This was a drop from a career campaign in the 2020-21 season in which he made All-NBA. Beal starred, averaging a career-high 31.3 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent and 34.9 percent from behind the arc. He can score at all three levels and is one of the hardest players in the league for defenses to go up against.

Now that Beal is back, he should get back to his All-NBA level.

2. Wizards make the play-in tournament

Although the Eastern Conference has many playoff-level teams, Washington is primed to improve. The Wizards missed the play-in tournament this past season as they went 35-47.

The added depth pieces of point guard Monte Morris and wing Will Barton will be highly beneficial to round out the roster. They were able to acquire Morris and Barton in a trade with the Denver Nuggets involving Kentavious Caldwell Pope. Morris will slot in as a good offensive guard who averaged 12.6 points and 4.4 assists this past season. He shot 48.4 percent and 39.5 percent from downtown. Barton, meanwhile, will provide a boost next to Beal and Porzingis. Barton averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3-point land in 2021-22.

The added depth and improvement on the roster around Beal should help make the Wizards more competitive in the East.

1. Kyle Kuzma averages 20 points per game

Kyle Kuzma spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to Washington. In Kuzma’s first two seasons, he showed his scoring potential. He became more of a role player the following two years as the Lakers took home a championship. During those seasons, he improved the rest of his game besides scoring, and it helped him become a more complete player.

In his first season with the Wizards, Kuz averaged 17.1 points per game and 8.5 rebounds. Kuzma shot 45.2 percent and 34.1 percent from 3-point range. He is excellent at creating his own shot and has improved as a catch-and-shoot player over the years.

In order for the Wizards to take it to the next level, they will need players like Kuzma to ascend into a 20-point-per-game scorer. If he does, Washington should have an improved season and fight for a playoff spot in the 2022-23 NBA season.