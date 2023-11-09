Wizards guard Jordan Poole has yet to meet the lofty expectations for him this 2023-24 NBA season following a tumultuous exit in Golden State.

The Washington Wizards are a movie. But what kind of movie genre are they? Comedy might be the one. There's really not much to talk about the Wizards other than they're just here this season for the vibes. If there's any play this 2023-24 NBA season that encapsulates that, it should be this Jordan Poole off-the-board alley-oop to Kyle Kuzma while they were down 21 points to the Atlanta Hawks.

Jordan Poole gets booed in Atlanta for throwing an off-the-glass oop to Kuz while being down 21 points… pic.twitter.com/jaIsCQGzip — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 2, 2023

Poole and Kuzma might be the funniest duo in the NBA and they proved it with that play above. For sure, this team is not looking to compete — not after they blew up their team this summer and finally ended the insufferable Bradley Beal era in Washington.

Regardless, Wizards fans don't really have anything to gripe about their team this season. Washington is going to be a circus and Wizards Nation just might as well enjoy the show, no matter how bad the product may look at times. Nonetheless, if Wizards fans want to force themselves to feel disappointed at something or someone about their team, it has to be Jordan Poole.

Wizards' biggest disappointment early this season: Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole had rough ending to his stint with the Golden State Warriors, where he became a key piece to their championship run in 2022. Poole seemingly never moved on from the Draymond Green punch that put a wrench in their relationship and subsequently to the Warriors' 2022-23 season as they failed to defend their championship.

Golden State eventually moved on from the budding star this offseason and traded him to the Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul, who came from Phoenix in the Bradley Beal trade. By getting routed to Washington, Poole got the opportunity to be the main man on his own team.

With what he showed in Golden State, especially during games where Stephen Curry sat out, there were lofty expectations for the 6-foot-4 guard heading into the 2023-24 NBA season. However, things haven't gone too well for the new Wizards guard.

Rough start for Jordan Poole

Poole has somewhat been the laughingstock in the NBA season so far. I mean, who can blame fans for finding his on-court antics hilarious?

Lmao oh no, Jordan Poole 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️pic.twitter.com/ewlx8hztOX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2023

He's the frontrunner for Shaqtin' A Fool MVP so far this season for sure. Jokes aside, to say that he is struggling to begin the season is an understatement and the numbers show that as well.

In seven games so far, Poole is averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 assists while shooting just 41.5 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from the freethrow line.

If there's any indication that Poole is in a shooting slump, just look at his freethrow percentage. Poole has made just 79.2 percent from the foul line this season, which is low for his standards considering he led the league in freethrow percentage just two seasons ago and has been an 89.0 percent foul line shooter over the last three years. His true shooting percentage is down to 52.3 percent after notching 58.4 percent in his last three seasons in Golden State.

Of course, the dip in efficiency comes with the territory of not playing alongside future Hall of Famers like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green anymore.

But the fact that he's less productive while still taking the same amount of shots as he did when he averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game last year is a bit concerning. Moreover, he is playing just a little over 26 minutes per game this season.

One has to think that Poole would get all he can eat and just do whatever he can on the floor, especially since Washington isn't really here this season to win basketball games. However, as you can see with the numbers, that hasn't been the case.

Still a long season to go

Nonetheless, we're still just seven games into the new season and much of these takes are really just overreactions. Poole may be still adjusting to his new role as the de facto No. 1 guy on his team and it could be just a matter of time before he regains his groove.

For all we know, Poole could pop off next week and average 30 points per game the rest of the way. The 24-year-old is still very much capable of exploding on any given night, just as he did at Madison Square Garden during the preseason.

Sure, this Jordan Poole experience will without a doubt be a doozy rollercoaster ride for Wizards fans throughout the season. But even with the ups and downs, the highs will certainly still be an enjoyable show.