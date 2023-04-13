Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Washington Wizards have an interesting offseason ahead, as their direction is unclear. Washington finished the season 35-47 and were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. They missed the play-in tournament and will now have to make some changes in the offseason.

The Wizards have a roster with some talented players but lack a team capable of even making it to the play-in tournament. Bradley Beal is the focal point of the team, with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma as the surrounding best players.

Kuzma is a free agent and is expected to land a big payday in free agency. Porzingis could also become a free agent if he declines his player option for next season. These are two key components of their team, and if they leave, it would completely change their roster.

Kuzma averaged 21.2 points per game, along with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. Porzingis also played well, averaging 23.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 49.8 percent and 38.5 percent from behind the arc.

Washington’s front office needs to figure out what direction they want to take their franchise. They have plenty of big decisions to make this offseason. With that said, here is the biggest need Washington must address in the 2023 NBA offseason.

Point Guard

The Wizards are in desperate need of a point guard. Monte Morris was the starting point guard for Washington this past season, and he had a solid campaign. However, he is not the caliber of point guard that the Wizards need.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If you look at the Wizards’ playoff appearances with Beal, they have come when he has had a good point guard alongside him. John Wall was an All-Star guard in the backcourt with him for years, and they were a good duo before Wall suffered injuries.

The other season that Beal made the playoffs was when Russell Westbrook had his one season in Washington. An elite playmaker has been a recipe for Beal having a productive season and getting to the playoffs. Beal had the best season of his career when Westbrook was his point guard. Westbrook’s playmaking allowed Beal to average a career-high 31.3 points per game.

Adding a point guard that can playmaker at a high level could help the Wizards get back to the postseason. It will not only elevate Beal’s game but operate the rest of the offense and open up looks for everyone. Having someone that can run the offense and make things happen in non-isolation plays would improve Washington’s offense immensely.

While getting a point guard is a big need, filling this hole won’t fix the entire roster.

They may become a playoff team by adding a quality point guard into the mix, but there’s a lot needed if they want to become a true contender. The direction of the Wizards has been questionable over the past few years. They have committed to Beal long-term but constantly surround him with some good players but not component enough to make it to the playoffs. Beal is also not a superstar-caliber player that can carry the team there himself. If they want to be a competitive team, the Wizards must drastically improve the roster.

Acquiring a high-quality point guard would be a good start in improving this roster around Beal.