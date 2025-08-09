The New York Mets (63-53) looked like the antithesis of their MLB-leading opponent on Friday night. They committed two errors, allowed the eventual winning run to score via a hit by pitch and were thrown out at home for the final out in a 3-2 loss versus the Milwaukee Brewers (71-44). However, Carlos Mendoza's ballclub could have neutralized those mistakes if it unleashed the offense fans expect it to produce.

A scuffling lineup has been a problem during a brutal stretch that has seen the Mets lose nine of their last 10 games and fall to the third slot in the National League Wild Card standings. They have scored five-plus runs just three times during that span and five runs combined in their last three games. Fans watched the vaunted top-half of the batting order labor for extended periods of time before erupting earlier this summer, but it is now August.

New York needs to find some consistency at the plate in order to secure a playoff berth and position itself for a possible NL pennant run. Perhaps the Mets' hitters could use a little extra guidance. MLB insider Jon Heyman has a name in mind, and he is someone with a plethora of accolades and a familiarity with the clubhouse.

“Mets should hire JD Martinez as a hitting consultant,” Heyman posted on X. “{Mark} Vientos and others would benefit from his vast knowledge.”

Martinez could be a valuable asset for Mets

The six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner traveled to Tampa Bay last week to help friend and former teammate Mookie Betts with his wildly uncharacteristic struggles in the batter's box. The Los Angeles Dodgers star is now riding a three-game hitting streak and just belted a home run for the first time in over a month.

Yes, greatness eventually rises to the surface, but New York should not just brush off the “Martinez Effect.” Heck, the squad witnessed it firsthand.

Although the 2018 World Series champion batted only .235 with a .725 OPS with the Mets last season, he offered valuable leadership and wisdom to the rest of the group. Martinez's mentorship of Vientos was especially impactful. The 2017 second-round draft pick crushed 27 homers and slashed .266/.322/.516/.837 in 111 games in 2024. He has offensively cratered following that breakout campaign, posting a .365 slugging percentage and .641 OPS in 81 games this year.

Martinez's presence could potentially revive the 25-year-old. Even established difference-makers like Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso (New York's most consistent player this season) and Brandon Nimmo could benefit from the advice the longtime designated hitter and outfielder can provide. Future Hall of Famer Mookie Betts had no issue taking pointers, and he is looking rejuvenated in a small yet intriguing sample size.

Jon Heyman is smart to suggest Martinez for consultant duties. The Mets should welcome additional credibility, especially amid their present downturn. The question is, though, would the 37-year-old commit to such a role?

While Martinez has not officially retired from playing baseball, he is already preparing for a transition to the pickleball court. If he is interested, however, management should give him a call pronto. New York leads the Cincinnati Reds by three and a half games for the final NL Wild card slot and surprisingly ranks outside the top-10 in both slugging percentage and OPS.