This will be huge for the Wizards' rebuild!

As we embark closer to the 2024 NBA trade deadline, it becomes more clear who will be buyers and who will be sellers once the deadline comes and goes. The Washington Wizards look like the textbook definition of a seller. They are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-37 record on the season. Their -8.3 net rating ranks 26th in the NBA, ahead of only the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Wizards aren't going anywhere this season, so it would be more prudent for them to dish off veterans and acquire extra draft capital. They already did so a couple of weeks ago when they traded Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to the Detroit Pistons for Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round picks.

They should not stop making deals like that. Washington has plenty of veterans that they can receive great value for. Draft picks and young players are more valuable for the Wizards at the moment than competing for a Play-In spot that they have virtually no shot at. The best case scenario for the Wizards at the trade deadline includes getting more of those types of assets. This is how they do it.

Wizards get a first-round pick for Tyus Jones

Despite going from a playoff team in the Memphis Grizzlies to a rebuilding Wizards franchise, Tyus Jones' play has seen zero slippage. His assist-to-turnover ratio is as robust as always (+7.875) and Jones has shot a career-high 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three. His 57.4 effective field goal percentage is also a career-high by far.

Jones has played exceptionally well for the Wizards this season, but now is the time for them to part ways. Jones is on an expiring contract and would seem more likely than not to leave the Wizards in free agency. Washington should get something for Jones before that has the chance to happen. Can they get a first for Jones?

Maybe. Malcolm Brogdon was traded with a first-round pick heading Washington's way in the summer in a three-team that was nixed because of a failed physical on Brogdon. Jones and Brogdon have different games but they are similar steady, experienced hands that can help any backcourt of a team who wants to win. If Brogdon can fetch a first on multiple occasions dating back to the summer of 2022, then Jones could net one back Washington's way as well.

If that offer comes to the Wizards' desk, that would be a home run for them.

Wizards get multiple first-round picks for Kyle Kuzma

This seems a little less realistic than getting a first for Tyus Jones, but in a best case scenario, this would go the Wizards' way. Kyle Kuzma inked a four-year, $90 million extension with the Wizards last offseason. He isn't terribly old for Washington as they embark on a rebuild at 28. Every rebuilding team needs veteran stewardship to help guide their young players. Kuzma can be that guy for the team. That's valuable in its own right.

But if a team sends multiple firsts their way, the Wizards would be wise to take it. For all the trades and draft picks the Wizards have acquired over the last few months, they've only acquired one additional first-round pick; that would be the Warriors' 2030 first if it is outside the top 20. More draft picks means more flexibility and more shots at drafting a franchise difference-maker.

They shouldn't trade Kyle Kuzma for the sake of trading him. But if a team throws multiple firsts at them for Kuzma, that would be more beneficial for their rebuild than keeping him around.