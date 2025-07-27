NEW YORK – What could have been a disastrous afternoon in the Bronx flipped almost instantly as the New York Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

After falling behind 2-0 early, the Yankees battled back with a four-run bottom of the second inning against Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. A two-run double from recently acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon tied the game and propelled New York back into the contest.

“I always love to come through with the stick,” said McMahon. “We had that big inning. It was great, stacked some really good at-bats.”

All told, McMahon enjoyed a 2-for-3 day at the plate in just his second game since being traded to New York, and improved his OPS to a .728 mark in the process.

In addition to a strong offensive showing, McMahon also provided key defense in the field. The former Colorado Rockies All-Star made a sliding play in between shortstop and third base on a Trea Turner ground ball, and fired an accurate throw to first base.

“There's an ease with which he plays the position,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And again, I think he's got some real offensive upside that hopefully continues to lengthen our lineup.”

The play came with runners on first and second base in the top of the fifth inning. It likely kept starter Carlos Rodon from losing the lead. Thanks in part to McMahon’s presence, Rodon was able to notch his 11th win by surrendering three runs across 5.1 innings of work.

“There were three plays that obviously stood out to me..,” Rodon said. “And obviously he has some big swings with the double down the line.”

Jonathan Loaisiga, Luke Weaver, Tim Hill, and Devin Williams were spotless out of the bullpen. Hill was particularly effective in the bottom of the eighth as he handled Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper without any trouble.

The win moved the Yankees to a 15-18 record in one-run games. Furthermore, this victory helped the team avoid a sweep.

With the trade deadline approaching and the recent news that right fielder Aaron Judge will miss time with a flexor strain in his right elbow, it was a game that the Yankees simply had to have.

“I’m just excited to do something to help the team,” McMahon said. “Wins are important right now. So, that’s the angle.”