Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones isn't overreacting to the tough start for Jordan Poole and the Wizards this season.

Not much has gone right for the Washington Wizards this season. At 2-10 with little signs of life, Washington is going to need some major improvements internally in order to right the ship. Jordan Poole was Washington's biggest acquisition this offseason, but he's been struggling mightily with his new team through the first 12 games. Wizards guard Tyus Jones had a message for his backcourt partner, via Hoop District.

"Trying to keep his spirits up… He's probably putting a little too much pressure on himself, but it comes from a place of care and wanting to be great and wanting to succeed." Wizards guard Tyus Jones on Jordan Poole. (via @Hoop_District)

“We know that we all have confidence in him,” Jones said. “He knows that as well. He's just got to stick with it. I think he's probably putting a little too much pressure on himself. (…) It will work itself out. It will be good. It's just a part of basketball.”

Jordan Poole in a major slump to start the year for the Wizards

Slumps are definitely a part of basketball, and Poole is definitely in one. Poole is shooting just 39.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from behind the arc, both career lows since his rookie season. Poole is signed with Washington through the 2026-27 season after agreeing to a 4-year, $140 million rookie-scale extension with Golden State before being traded this offseason.

Poole is a naturally streaky scorer, and there may be some adjustments playing in a new system, for a new coach, with all new teammates. Poole has proven over the course of his career that he's a capable scorer, but he may be pressing as the No. 1 option, which is something he never really was in Golden State with Stephen Curry around.

While the Wizards aren't likely to turn it around as a team any time soon, Poole's numbers should improve as the season carries on.