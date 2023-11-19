Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija got real after the team dropped their fifth game in a row en route to a 2-10 start

The Washington Wizards are mired in a five-game losing streak that has culminated in a 2-10 start to the season after Friday's 120-99 In-Season Tournament home loss vs. the New York Knicks.

Now Wizards forward Deni Avdija is weighing in, according to Paul Terrezzano Jr. of TalkBasket.net:

“Bad periods, bad times, they don’t last forever. And eventually, you get out of it. We’re patient, and we’ll do whatever it takes to figure it out. Nobody’s feeling sorry for us. Nobody cares about us right now struggling. Nobody cares, honestly, like outside.

So far, it's been a challenging season for the Wizards. The team lacks veteran leadership, and newly acquired Jordan Poole has taken heat for a viral video showing him looking disengaged during a timeout. Poole later defended himself from criticism following the video.

We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to be in the gym. We’ve got to work out, understand what our roles are, and really play hard because we’re not as talented as some NBA teams and we’ve got to give something. It’s a long season, so I’m not stressing right now. Yeah, obviously we want to be in a different place, but honestly, we’re patient and we’re trusting the process.”

Avdija is having a nice season on an individual level. The Wizards forward is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He has also seen his minutes per game tick up to a career-high more than 27 per night so far this season.

The Washington Wizards try to break their 5-game skid against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.