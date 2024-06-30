The Washington Wizards took French center Alex Sarr with the number two pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a pick that has surprisingly slipped the radar screen of many NBA fans. Sarr is a 19-year-old seven footer with a big upside, and apparently a big affinity for the U.S. capital city of Washington, D.C. based on recent comments.

Sarr's comments on his fit with the Wizards in Washington were revealed along with 2024 NBA Draft grades that were surprisingly high for the Perth, Australia hoops star. A Wizards trade with the Blazers was also given a grade recently.

Sarr's four-word take is making the rounds, revealing his innermost thoughts on his current situation.

Alex Sarr Gets Real On Washington, D.C. Fit

Sarr's four-word take will delight long-suffering Wizards fans who have been hoping for the team to put together a strong core of young players that legitimately want to stay and help build the Wizards into a contender.

“It feels like home,” Sarr said about Washington, D.C. recently.

Sarr made the comment at a press conference while also describing his experience going out to dinner with members of the franchise the previous evening.

“It feels like the place where you know I can really grow and take the next step to my game,” Sarr added.

Fans React to Newest Wizard's Comments

Sarr was oftentimes projected to go number one overall in the draft before slipping to pick two. The Hawks' selection of Zaccharie Risacher surprised many and set up Sarr to become a potential household name in the D.C. area.

“I hope the Hawks did not let one go. We'll see,” one fan said.

“Home sweet homeee,” another fan added.

“Bro really didn't want to go to Atlanta lol,” another fan said.

Sarr is 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-4 1/2 wingspan. He grew up in Bordeaux, France and was raised in Toulouse with his dad who played in Senegal and his brother Olivier who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder now.

Sarr still has plenty of growing to do, both physically in terms of his slight frame and in terms of his ability to contribute to the game. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in Australia's NBL (The National Basketball League). Percentage-wise, his 61.9% shooting clip gives him hope for a solid rookie campaign. Sarr also hit 29.5% of his three-point attempts and shot 66% from the free throw line last season.

He will likely have the opportunity to play with Jordan Poole, a sharpshooter who came over from the Golden State Warriors last summer, and new head coach Brian Keefe who was hired in late May. Brian Keefe was hired to replace Wes Unseld Jr. and was a part of the 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder coaching staff that led OKC to the NBA Finals.

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma are still members of the Wizards, but trade rumors have swirled, especially around Kuzma, this offseason. Sarr will have the chance to become a frontline player very soon for the Wizards in pursuit of relevancy in the Eastern Conference.