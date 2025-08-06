When it comes to backup competitions in the NFL, few hold the same weight as the mid-card battle royal between Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers for the right to play behind Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.

In one corner is the veteran former second overall pick who joins Miami as a free agent following stints with the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos. Once heralded as a Patrick Mahomes-style playmaker outside of the pocket, Wilson is best described now as a reclamation project, with fans wondering if even Mike McDaniel can unlock any measure of his once-sky-high potential.

And in the other? Well that would be the former top-overall high school prospect in the nation, who bounced from Ohio State to Texas in college and ultimately slipped to the seventh round after a rough pre-draft process back in April.

Who will ultimately earn the honor? Ultimately, that's hard to say, but right now, Wilson earned the QB2 spot on the Dolphins' initial depth chart, even if Ewers has been coming on, too, as Joe Schad explained for the Palm Beach Post.

“Ewers has really come on in the last 10 days, but Zach Wilson is the backup,” Schad wrote. “Ewers will try to make the roster with an impressive preseason.”

Now, on paper, this initial depth chart placement makes sense as not only do veterans usually get preferential treatment on the depth chart, at least initially, but these summer depth charts are put together by a team's PR staff, rather than the actual coaches.

With that in mind, considering Tagovailoa's past issues with concussions, resulting in three different quarterbacks earning starts for Miami last fall, the Dolphins really need to make sure they have enough arms ready to roll heading into the fall, as chances are they might actually need to play. Even if Ewers ends up as QB3, having two reserves with some pop should make Dolphins fans sleep a little sounder with Week 1 less than a month away.

