By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Washington Wizards are starting to find themselves in a little groove. They are winners of three of their last four games, they are starting to play better and inch closer to play-in tournament territory. Unfortunately, they may now be without Bradley Beal for a few games.

Beal left the Wizards’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers with just a few minutes left to go. Washington’s offense sputtered down the stretch of the game but ultimately kept Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers far away enough to win by a score of 116-111. Beal tallied 19 points and five assists on 8-15 shooting.

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. told reporters that Beal is dealing with left hamstring soreness, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. The severity of the injury was not initially known.

Beal missed several games this season due to a right hamstring issue, so he may opt to take his time with his rehab for his other hamstring. He has played at an All-Star level this season, averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds while providing some of his most effecient scoring. His two-point percentage of 59.6 percent is a career-high by a good margin.

With Bradley Beal out, the Wizards will lean on Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis to lead the squad. They will have their work cut out for them to lead the 14-21 Wizards to wins if Beal is sidelined.