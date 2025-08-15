The WNBA is expanding like never before. Women's basketball has surged in popularity over the past two years, and the W is set to capitalize on it. In fact, the W plans to expand to 18 teams by the 2030 season. They will accomplish another first in league history on Friday night that signals international growth for the WNBA.

The WNBA will make history on Friday with its first ever regular season game played in Canada.

Seattle and Atlanta will duke it out at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

This is the W's third game played in Canada, but it is the first to take place during the regular season. Previously the WNBA played exhibition games in Toronto and Edmonton in 2023 and 2024.

This Vancouver game comes just months before Canada will officially join the WNBA with a franchise of its own.

The Toronto Tempo will join the WNBA as an expansion franchise during the 2026 season. They will join alongside the Portland Fire, giving the Pacific Northwest a whopping three WNBA franchises. The close proximity of those three teams is bound to create some natural rivalries.

Friday's game has completely different stakes for each team involved.

Atlanta is coming off a six-game winning streak. The Dream sit comfortably atop the Eastern Conference and are virtually guaranteed to make the postseason thanks to their 21-11 record.

Unfortunately, Dream guard Jordin Canada will not be able to take the court in Vancouver. Canada suffered a hamstring injury and will be sidelined at least two weeks.

Meanwhile, Seattle is in the middle of a meltdown.

The Storm are on a six-game losing streak, with their latest defeat (coincidentally against the Dream) putting them below .500 on the season.

Seattle will almost be playing in their own backyard, just 150 miles north in Vancouver. They will certainly feel the pressure to represent the Pacific Northwest, and get a crucial win, against the Dream.

The WNBA Canada Game will tip off at 10 PM ET. Fans can watch on both Ion and TSN.