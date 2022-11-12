Published November 12, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Bradley Beal has missed the Washington Wizards’ last three games after entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The three-time All-Star is now nearing his comeback, though, after he took a critical step towards his return to action.

According to the Wizards’ official Twitter account, Beal has now cleared protocols:

Bradley Beal has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He will remain out for tomorrow’s game vs. Utah (return to competition reconditioning) and further updates will be provided as he progresses towards his return.

As the report states, the Wizards have opted to have Beal sit out Saturday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz as the 29-year-old looks to get his conditioning back. It doesn’t sound like he went through a tough bout of COVID, but apparently, he still needs at least another game off to get back in game shape.

In nine games played so far this season, Beal has averaged 21.6 points on a career-best 51.7 percent shooting rate, to go along with 3.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 triples per contest.

Washington’s next game is on Sunday in the second night of a back-to-back against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Hopefully, the Wizards get their star shooting guard back for that marquee matchup.

Washington has gone 2-1 so far without Bradley Beal, and they’re looking to make it three straight wins on Saturday against the Jazz. On Thursday, it was Kyle Kuzma (36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and five triples) who carried the load the Wizards in Beal’s stead. Kuz will look to keep his hot streak going in a high-octane matchup against the Jazz.