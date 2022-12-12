By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

After a promising start to the 2022-23 campaign, the Washington Wizards are reeling. The team has lost six games in a row (the longest active losing streak in the league) and nine of its last ten. Part of the reason for Washington’s struggles as of late is the absence of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who’s sat the previous three games with a strained hamstring.

On Monday, the Wizards released an injury update on their best player. The information is encouraging, but there’s also a catch:

“Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain. He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn. His status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution.”

While this report indicates that Beal is trending in the right direction health-wise, it also hints that he is still a ways away from returning to the court.

Beal, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all with the Wizards. He’s averaging 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 18 appearances this season. When Beal first entered the league, he struggled with scoring the ball efficiently, but this is no longer the case. The former University of Florida standout is connecting on 52.2% of his field goal attempts thus far, by far a career-high.

Unfortunately, the Wizards are entering a difficult portion of their schedule with their top scorer still recuperating. After playing the Nets at home on Monday, Washington will head out West for a six-game road trip.