The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the 2025 season looking to dominate the NFC South once more. But the Buccaneers will not be content to simply win the division in 2025, especially after their embarrassing playoff loss last year. Thankfully the Buccaneers averted disaster at Thursday's training camp practice.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield won't practice on Friday after suffering a contusion on his throwing hand on Thursday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero added that Mayfield underwent scans as a precaution, which ruled out a more significant injury. Mayfield is now considered day to day.

Mayfield was able to finished Thursday's practice after initially injuring his hand. With Mayfield out, the Buccaneers will give more reps to backups Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak.

This is great news for the Buccaneers. Mayfield has proven that he's still a franchise quarterback after coming to Tampa in 2023.

He has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 28+ touchdowns in each of his two seasons with the Buccaneers. Mayfield has also led Tampa to two consecutive NFC South championships.

Hopefully Mayfield gets back to full health quickly so he can continue developing chemistry with rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Baker Mayfield praised Buccaneers rookie as “absolute stud” in recent interview

Mayfield appeared on the New Heights podcast in late July. He made it clear that he's a big fan of Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka.

“Emeka Egbuka is an absolute stud. He’s the real deal,” Mayfield said. It’s always grounded when [Egbuka] catches it. He keeps moving. There’s YAC potential out the wazoo there.”

That interview was not the only time Mayfield has praised Egbuka during training camp.

“On a day like today where Mike [Evans] was not practicing, you can put Emeka anywhere and that really is the truth,” Mayfield said in July, via team reporter Brianna Dix. “It is fun to have a guy like that that is that intelligent and does not act like a rookie, his head is not spinning and who is able to do it and handle it the right way and it raises the standard for everybody else.”

Mayfield must be thrilled to add Egbuka to an already good wide receiver room boasting Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

It will be exciting to see how the Buccaneers attack opposing defenses later this fall.