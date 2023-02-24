The Washington Wizards are currently clinging to 10th-place in the East, poised to win the final ticket to the postseason if 2022-23 came to a sudden close. Fortunately for the Wizards, they won’t be without Bradley Beal as their quest to rise up the standings during the season’s stretch run begins.

After missing practice earlier this week due to right knee issues, the Wizards announced that the three-time All-Star will play in Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks.

Beal sat out of Wednesday’s practice for precautionary measures following a hard fall on his knee in Washington’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the All-Star break. He didn’t practice on Thursday, either, popping up on the Wizards’ injury report as questionable with right knee soreness.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Wizards entered the break having won four of five, putting some much-needed distance between themselves and the 11th-place Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference. Beal was stellar over that period, averaging 27.2 points and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 54.5% from the field and 41.9% on triples, leading his team to four double-digit wins and a come-from-behind victory over the Wolves.

“We’re still learning each other, but now we feel like we can take off running,” Beal said after the game.

The Wizards and Knicks tipoff at 4:00 p.m. (PT) from Verizon Center.