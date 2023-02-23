The Washington Wizards entered the All-Star break with a lot of momentum. It’s no coincidence that Bradley Beal has himself been on a hot streak over his team’s last five games, which resulted in four wins and just one loss for Washington. Unfortunately, Beal is now in danger of missing time after it was revealed that the 29-year-old is currently dealing with a concerning knee injury.

With the Wizards in action on Friday against the New York Knicks, it sounds like they will likely be without their star shooting guard. This is after Beal missed practice on Thursday with what has been diagnosed as a sore right knee, per Wizards beat reporter Neil Dalal. He has now been tagged as questionable to play, which means the odds of him suiting up on Friday have become significantly low.

The good news for Wizards fans here is that the injury does not sound serious. There appears to be no structural damage whatsoever, so it’s likely that Beal should be back in action sooner rather than later. His next chance to suit up for Washington will be on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

The Wizards are currently eighth in the East with a 29-30 record, and they are very much in the running for a playoff spot in the conference. Their place is far from guaranteed, though, and it seems like they’re going to be battling it out the rest of the way. There’s no denying that Bradley Beal is the best player on their roster, so Washington will obviously need to have him healthy for the stretch ahead.