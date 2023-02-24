The New York Knicks (33-27) visit the Washington Wizards (28-30) on Friday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Wizards prediction, pick, and how to watch.

New York won four of their last five games heading into the All-Star break and sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks covered 54% of their games while 54% went over the projected point total. Washington won two straight prior to the break and remain in tenth place in the East. The Wizards covered 51% of their games while 52% went under. This will be the second of four meetings between the conference foes. They’ve split the series 1-1 thus far, with the road team winning each prior matchup.

Here are the Knicks-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Wizards Odds

New York Knicks: -2 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +2 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

TV: MSG, NBCS Washington

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York rode into the All-Star break on a high note thanks to their strong all-around play. The Knicks are middle of the pack, ranking 15th with 114.6 PPG. They feature a top-ten defense that allows just 112.3 PPG. Additionally, the Knicks are a solid rebounding team – particularly on the offensive glass. New York ranks second in both offense rebounds per game and offensive rebound rate. Offensively, the Knicks can sometimes struggle with efficiency but they love to shoot the three and get to the line. The Knicks average the eighth-most three-point attempts and the fifth-most free-throw attempts per game. Notably, the Knicks hardly turn the ball over as they hold the third-lowest turnover rate.

New York is led by the dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Brunson entered the All-Star break red-hot, averaging 32.2 PPG and 5.8 APG in his last five games. The crafty point guard was incredibly efficient over that span by shooting 61% overall and 47% from three. Brunson has torn the Wizards up twice already this season, averaging 33 PPG and 6.0 APG in his two prior appearances. As one of the hottest players in the league in a favorable matchup, Brunson should be a hot commodity for Same Game Parlays and gives the Knicks a great chance to cover as road favorites.

Randle, too, entered the break on a high note as he averaged 25.2 PPG and 10.2 RPG in his last five appearances. The do-it-all forward has been hunting his outside shots this season as he averaged three made threes a game during that recent hot stretch. Although Randle has struggled offensively in two prior meetings with the Wizards, he has a pair of 15-rebound games against them.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington finds itself in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt as they are clinging to a 0.5-game lead for the final play-in spot. Washington is the definition of an average team as they rank 18th in scoring and 14th in defense. That being said, the Wizards are fairly efficient on the offensive end as their 49% field goal percentage ranks seventh in the NBA. Additionally, the Wizards get off to some of the hottest starts in the league with 29.7 first-quarter points – seventh in the league.

Washington is led by unicorn big man Kristaps Porzingis. The 7’3″ center has quietly had one of the most complete seasons of his career. Through 50 games, Porzingis averaged 22.8 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 1.5 blocks per game. He remains a dangerous threat from both inside and outside the arc as he averages 2.0 threes per game while shooting 37% from three. Although he has struggled with his efficiency in their two prior meetings with New York, the big man was playing very well heading into the All-Star break. In his last five games, he averaged 25.8 PPG while shooting 59% overall.

The X-factor for Washington tonight is forward Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma returned from injury right before the All-Star break and didn’t show any signs of rust. In his two games post-return, Kuzma averaged 24.5 PPG and 8.0 RPG. That was just par for the course for Kuzma who finds himself in the midst of a career year. Kuzma had arguably the best game of his season in the first matchup between the two teams when he scored 40 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out seven assists.

Final Knicks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Pay close attention to the status of Wizards guard Bradley Beal as he is questionable with an injury. With his status up in the air, I like the Knicks to come out and continue their strong play of late.

Final Knicks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -2 (-110)