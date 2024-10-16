Since getting drafted by the Washington Wizards 15th overall in 2021, Corey Kispert has slowly raised his stock. However, the team must decide by Monday if it's seen enough to commit to the 6-foot-6, 242-pounder long-term.

Kispert opened up about his contract situation on Tuesday, via Monumental Sports Network's Bijan Todd.

“Not hard [to remain consistent on the court throughout the process]. I've been warned that it might be difficult, but for me, the stuff that I can do at this point in training camp and the first couple preseason games to affect how the contract decision is gonna go is very minimal,” Kispert said. “I mean, I can show that I've improved, which I have, I can show that I'm a better leader, which I have. But other than that, the work is already done and the proof has already been laid out.”

Kispert had a career year last season, averaging 13.4 points per game on 48.6% shooting with 2.8 rebounds and two assists. The Gonzaga alum's scoring has gone up each year, as he averaged 8.2 points as a rookie and 11.1 the following year. Now, all he can do is wait.

“It's kind of just waiting for the right moment, trying to press the right buttons and work with guys upstairs to get it done,” Kispert continued. “It's a timing thing more than anything, it's not a lot of pressure to be honest.”

However, the 25-year-old constantly checks in with his agent.

“Pretty much every day, I wanna stay in the loop,” Kispert admitted. “That's just who I am, some people are probably different, but I can handle that kind of information on a daily basis and still be totally fine with work.”

The 2021 WCC Player of the Year is in the last year of his rookie deal and will hit restricted free agency next summer if he's not extended. In that case, Kispert would be able to sign an offer sheet with any team, but Washington could retain him by matching said offer.

Will Kispert continue to ascend this season?

Corey Kispert wasn't happy with last Wizards performance

While Kispert has had a quality preseason, both he and the Wizards had a forgettable night on Monday. The Washington state native scored nine points on just 3-of-10 shooting in the 131-92 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Kispert didn't mince words after the game, via NBA.com.

“I wasn't good enough, period. To move plays this way you gotta be super physical and we just weren't,” Kispert said. “Didn't take them out of any of their rhythm, they played free, and a lot of those guys are really good breaking us down one-on-one, and we kind of let it get to that. It was on the scouting report, we just didn't do it.”

Washington stayed in the game early with constant offensive movement and physical defense, but never bounced back after going into halftime with a nine-point deficit.

“Yeah, we did it in spurts. The first half we got a lead, because we did it well,” Kispert said. “We guarded…and then kind of folded in the second half. It's our job to be committed to that as long as possible. We got a lot of guys who are really good at playing kind of a motion style. It's the best way we can succeed offensively, for sure.”

With both Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr out due to injury, Washington wasn't at full-strength. However, Kispert won't use that as an excuse.

“I think we just need to commit to what we've been trying to do all preseason. We've been preaching certain values and when we do them they work,” Kispert explained. “When we do them, it doesn't matter who's out there, what lineups they choose, anybody on our roster should be able to do that and do it well. Whatever five is out there, we should be able to put good stretches like that together.”

One off night in the preseason doesn't undo the good work Kispert has done over the years, but it does show that he relies on the “motion offense” to function well. The 2021 consensus first-team All-American isn't a playmaker or iso-heavy player, but he's a promising “three and D” guy who can be one of the most important cogs in the machine.

Kispert and the Wizards' next chance to redeem themselves will come on Friday night's home date with the New York Knicks. The game won't affect Kispert's contract, but it'll give more insight into how he bounces back from a tough night in the context of this new-look roster and system.