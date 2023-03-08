The Washington Wizards snapped a two-game skid in the most dramatic of ways Tuesday night, as big man Daniel Gafford sealed the deal for his team against the Detroit Pistons with a buzzer-beating, game-winning putback.

DANIEL GAFFORD PUTBACK FOR THE WIN 🗣 pic.twitter.com/OftkJavdgo — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 8, 2023

With the game tied near the end of regulation, the Wizards gave the ball to Bradley Beal and spread out, with Gafford as the only other Washington player inside the arc. That proved to be so crucial for the Wizards, with Gafford collecting the offensive rebound of Beal’s miss. Beal had three Pistons defenders coming at him as he took the shot, including James Wiseman. With Wiseman committing to Beal, Gafford was left with a smaller man to beat for the rebound. Gafford was at the right place at the right time during that play, but Beal’s gravity also allowed that to happen.

Gafford finished the game with eight points on 4-for-5 shooting to go with seven rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block in 25 minutes. Beal paced the Wizards with 32 points on a 14-for-21 shooting that fortunately did not go to waste, thanks mainly to Gafford’s game-winning basket that Wizards fans will be seeing plenty of times at least this week.

The Wizards dominated Detroit on the glass all throughout the contest, so it also felt poetic that Washington ultimately won the game via an offensive rebound from Gafford, who entered the game averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

After securing their 31st win of the season, the Wizards will return home to face the Atlanta Hawks this Wednesday.