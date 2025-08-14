Major conclusions shouldn't be taken away from Week 1 of the NFL preseason. After all, starters rarely play extended minutes during the first game in which fans get to see players on the field in live competition again. Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons fans should certainly heed that advice because both teams had disastrous performances in their first preseason games of the year.

The Titans were blown out 29-7 in their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Falcons were only able to muster up 10 points in their loss to the Detroit Lions.

In Week 2 of the preseason, the Titans and Falcons have a chance to right the ship against each other. The starters will likely see more minutes this go around, so better performances are expected. Even so, these games don't count towards the standings, so weird things often happen. Here are two bold predictions for the Titans vs. Falcons game.

Cam Ward shows why he was the No. 1 pick

Cam Ward was the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The class as a whole was considered weak at the quarterback position, but the Miami product has the potential to become elite. Ward wasn't on the field for long enough to prove that in his first action as a professional.

Ward only attempted eight passes, completing five of them for 67 yards against the Buccaneers. With more time to prove himself, Ward could be in for a big game against the Falcons. Even if he only plays a half against Atlanta, expect Ward to get the ball into the end zone.

Even as a rookie, Ward should be the best signal-caller the Titans have had in years. The team's receiving corps is underwhelming, but it also might be underrated. Calvin Ridley has surpassed 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons, making him undervalued league-wide.

The Titans signed Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson in the offseason and drafted Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike this year. All of them will help improve Tennessee's passing game, and the Titans will showcase the potential for an aerial attack with a big passing game against the Falcons.

The Titans and Falcons are facing off in joint practices ahead of their preseason matchup, so Ward should have a good feel of how to get the better of his opponent. Ultimately, it will result in a win.

Kyle Pitts shows signs of stardom

Kyle Pitts was the highest-drafted tight end ever. The Falcons took him fourth overall in 2021. Pitts had a great rookie season in which he caught 68 balls for 1,026 yards, but he has never become the megastar like scouts expected from him. He only had one touchdown during that rookie season, and Pitts' numbers have been uninspiring in the three seasons since.

Last year, the tight end had 47 catches for 602 yards, which were good but not great statistics. Fans have long expected a breakout, and 2025 is the year it may finally happen. Michael Penix Jr. seems like an optimal pairing for the tight end, and flashes of what is to come will start to show in the preseason.

Pitts will walk away from the matchup against the Titans with a surplus of targets and a touchdown. Building chemistry with his quarterback will be key heading into year five for Pitts, and he most needs to improve when it comes to red zone production. A touchdown in the preseason would be a step in the right direction.