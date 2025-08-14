One of the biggest questions for the Colorado football team heading into the upcoming 2025 college football season is what they will do about their quarterback position. Head coach Deion Sanders is currently weighing his options between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, each of whom is vying to replace his son Shedeur Sanders, who departed for the NFL this past April.

Recently, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports dropped some key intel on the state of the Buffaloes' quarterback competition, and one big factor that could affect it as it reaches its conclusion.

“As one source put it, Colorado's scrimmage this weekend could go a long way in helping Deion Sanders make a final decision regarding this battle between former Liberty star Kaidon Salter and highly-ranked true freshman Julian Lewis,” reported Zenitz.

Still, at the current juncture, there does appear to be a favorite to land the starting role.

“Nevertheless, Salter, a fifth-year senior with 77 career touchdowns, seems to currently be the more likely of the two to win the job. However, it is worth noting that the Colorado staff is extremely high on Lewis too and views him as someone with the ability to be an NFL player down the road,” reported Zenitz.

A huge decision for Deion Sanders

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit.
Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Last year, Deion Sanders' son Shedeur played well, leading the Buffaloes to their best season in years and becoming an NFL Draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in the process (albeit much later in the draft than many pundits had predicted).

Now, Colorado football is looking to build off of last year's success and continue their steady trajectory of ascension under Sanders. In 2022, the year before Sanders arrived on campus, the Buffaloes won just a single game.

In Sanders' first season in Boulder, Colorado quadrupled that win total, and expanded on that further last year with a Bowl Game appearance.

Whoever Sanders ends up picking as the Buffaloes' starting quarterback, they will have some pressure on them to help build the program back toward contention.

The Colorado football season is slated to get underway on August 30.

More NCAA Football News
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025.
When Ryan Day is expected to decide Ohio State Football’s QB competitionJackson Stone ·
Marcus Freeman in the middle, CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey on the outsides. Notre Dame logo in the background.
Top 3 Notre Dame football positions battles to watch before Week 1Bryan Logan ·
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore walks off the bus during team arrival before the Michigan State game at Michigan Stadium
Michigan football receives major update on sign-stealing punishmentScotty White ·
Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.
DeSean Jackson, Delaware State land four-star former Oregon standoutRandall Barnes ·
Hampton University has partnered with Mielle Organics for a multi-year deal with the university’s women’s basketball team.
Hampton University football adds Georgia Tech, Maryland to scheduleRandall Barnes ·
Maize Team quarterback Jayden Denegal (4) looks to pass against Blue Team during the first half of spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Former Michigan QB wins starting job at San Diego StateJosh Davis ·