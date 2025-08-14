One of the biggest questions for the Colorado football team heading into the upcoming 2025 college football season is what they will do about their quarterback position. Head coach Deion Sanders is currently weighing his options between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, each of whom is vying to replace his son Shedeur Sanders, who departed for the NFL this past April.

Recently, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports dropped some key intel on the state of the Buffaloes' quarterback competition, and one big factor that could affect it as it reaches its conclusion.

“As one source put it, Colorado's scrimmage this weekend could go a long way in helping Deion Sanders make a final decision regarding this battle between former Liberty star Kaidon Salter and highly-ranked true freshman Julian Lewis,” reported Zenitz.

Still, at the current juncture, there does appear to be a favorite to land the starting role.

“Nevertheless, Salter, a fifth-year senior with 77 career touchdowns, seems to currently be the more likely of the two to win the job. However, it is worth noting that the Colorado staff is extremely high on Lewis too and views him as someone with the ability to be an NFL player down the road,” reported Zenitz.

A huge decision for Deion Sanders

Last year, Deion Sanders' son Shedeur played well, leading the Buffaloes to their best season in years and becoming an NFL Draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in the process (albeit much later in the draft than many pundits had predicted).

Now, Colorado football is looking to build off of last year's success and continue their steady trajectory of ascension under Sanders. In 2022, the year before Sanders arrived on campus, the Buffaloes won just a single game.

In Sanders' first season in Boulder, Colorado quadrupled that win total, and expanded on that further last year with a Bowl Game appearance.

Whoever Sanders ends up picking as the Buffaloes' starting quarterback, they will have some pressure on them to help build the program back toward contention.

The Colorado football season is slated to get underway on August 30.