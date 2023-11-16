Jordan Poole continues to be a lightning rod for criticism as he continues to struggle for the Wizards after an offseason trade.

Jordan Poole has been a lightning rod for criticism over the past few years. His wild shot selection, nonchalant demeanor, and overall carelessness on the court have all made him an easy target for vitriol. And despite being away from the eye of one of the most raucous fanbases in the league after the Golden State Warriors traded him away to the Washington Wizards this past offseason, Poole continues to be under the microscope — with his actions in a timeout during a recent loss to the Brooklyn Nets drawing the ire of plenty.

During that aforementioned timeout, Poole was seen talking to Ryan Rollins, which on the surface does not sound bad at all. However, Poole was doing so while Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. was drawing up a play in the huddle. Despite calls from Landry Shamet and an assistant coach, Poole remained inattentive and seemed to miss the play that his coach drew up, even sneaking in a few way-too-late peeks with a return to the game imminent.

During a timeout, Jordan Poole paid zero attention on what was going on in the huddle in yesterday's Wizards-Nets game 😳 Washington has lost 6 of their last 7 games and are 2-7 this season. (via @The_BTC_Classic)pic.twitter.com/bLqOWXSiaH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2023

Poole, however, contended that there wasn't anything out of the ordinary during the timeout in question and that it's hard for him to understand how anyone could derive all that information from a single video from the stands.

“How is somebody supposed to give that commentary from the middle of the stands? … I saw the play, I went back just to ask a question just to make sure. … It's a very normal timeout honestly, wasn't anything that was different,” Poole said in his postgame presser after the Wizards' 130-117 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Jordan Poole on the timeout video in Brooklyn "How is somebody supposed to give that commentary from the middle of the stands? … I saw the play, I went back just to ask a question just to make sure. … It's a very normal timeout honestly, wasn't anything that was different." pic.twitter.com/vusafJ6CF8 — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) November 16, 2023

Jordan Poole simply has been an easy target for criticism, especially when his numbers have declined despite having a bigger role in the Wizards team. His shooting percentages have been terrible (even his free-throw percentage has declined considerably), and overall, it's looking like the Warriors aren't losing anything by trading him away.

Poole also invited quite the magnifying glass towards him when he said that playing for the Wizards gives him a chance to play his “own type of basketball”, which, based off of his recent production, won't be getting him too far if it persists.