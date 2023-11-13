Some fans are changing their stance on the physical encounter between Jordan Poole and Warriors' Draymond Green after latest Wizards video

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is apparently gaining some new supporters, or at least sympathizers, regarding his 2022 “conflict” with Jordan Poole. A viral video of a Washington Wizards timeout from Sunday's 102-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets does not show the young guard in the best of light.

Poole appears unfocused and is in a separate conversation while head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is drawing up a play in the team huddle, via Overtime. A few people try to fully engage him but are unsuccessful. Before the break ends, the 24-year-old tries to sneak a last-second peak of the clipboard- which had seemingly not commanded much of his attention during the huddle.

Obviously, exchanges such as this one can be misconstrued, but this is objectively not a good look for Poole. There is no justification for not actively listening to the head coach. The Wizards cannot withstand a lack of structure, not with so much already going against them. Many fans called out the 2022 NBA champion for the display.

Homie got traded away after being knocked out by Dre for a reason — Barry Smith 🇺🇸 (@BarrySmithMFFL) November 13, 2023

There is no defending this dude anymore. Jordan Poole is so unserious and a net negative to any team. — Matt Williams (@MattWi77iams) November 13, 2023

this makes me gain respect for draymond — Sports Talk Drew 🍀 (@SportsTalkDrew) November 13, 2023

Now I see why Draymond slapped TF outta him, makes sense now. pic.twitter.com/MW51P8isuv — Renzo (@renzohenson1) November 13, 2023

“Homie got traded away after being knocked out by Dre for a reason,” Barry Smith posted on X. Now, it must be said that, in the video, there is a caption that reads, “It's my team, I got this.” The words coming out of Poole's mouth do not seem to match that toxic statement, so it is possible the Overtime account just used it as a form of colorful commentary instead of literally quoting the player.

Regardless, Poole gives fans plenty of material to critique. No one should be above partaking in the coach's huddle, but certainly not someone shooting less than 42 percent from the floor this season (finished the game 5-of-13 and 2-of-8 from 3-point range). Washington is hoping that he and Kyle Kuzma can be building blocks of a desperately-needed franchise rejuvenation, but a 2-7 record is already putting into question this business model.



The Warriors have moved on from the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation, and, for many, this video is just further justification for trading the latter to the Wizards.