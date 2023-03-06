During his playing days with the Washington Wizards, Gilbert Arenas was playing at an elite level. Injuries started to slow Arenas down, and in 2009, an incident involving himself and Javaris Crittenton changed his life and career moving forward.

On Dec. 21 of that year, Arenas brought unloaded guns to the Wizards locker room, and dared Crittenton to shoot him. The conflict was over a bet Crittenton had with JaVale McGee (now with the Dallas Mavericks). While nobody was harmed in the incident, the fact guns, loaded or unloaded, were brought into the locker room is scary to think about.

During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Gilbert Arenas opened up about the incident, and the lasting impact it has left on him.

“He was right, I was wrong, going through that situation with Javaris, it was really shocking because my whole thing was like man you can do a hundred things right, you make one mistake it erases your whole legacy,” Arenas said. “My whole legacy is cleared out for one bad decision.

“The Wizards part you know that’s expected you know that’s business I get it, I understand that, I would have done the same thing you know especially now when you’re older. I gave them a chance to do it you know and they have to make their decisions. But my thing was just worldwide over, this one thing is what, you’re judging me off of now and that’s where I just lost the love.”

From what Arenas says, there were a lot of things going through his mind at the time, and he simply didn’t know how to handle it all. At least he can look back on it and understand his mistakes, and that’s all anyone can ask.