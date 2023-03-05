When a past offender comments on another person with potential legal problems, they are immediately thrust into a no-win situation. They can admonish the individual and then receive “Look who’s talking” type of retorts. Or they can take a more empathetic approach and be barraged with “Why am I not surprised” replies. Gilbert Arenas is taking the latter route when it comes to Ja Morant.

The two-time All-Star Morant is in hot water with the Memphis Grizzlies, the NBA and possibly the law as multiple alleged incidents have come to light. None were as damaging as an Instagram Live that appeared to show Morant nonchalantly waving a gun, shirtless in a night club Saturday. He has been suspended for at least two games as an NBA investigation will now be expected.

Morant has been criticized all over the media. Arenas, a three-time All-Star who played in the NBA for 12 seasons, offered a different, NSFW take on his podcast, Gil’s Arena.

“When we young, we do stupid sh*t… ,” Arenas said via ClutchPoints. “I’m the owner? … I’m gonna do what every owner does: pretend I don’t see it. Just grow up a little bit faster… You got to put Ja around somebody who’s been the same way and actually got out of it safely.”

Many fans will find the retired guard’s comments irresponsible, especially since Arenas had his own gun incidents while on the Washington Wizards. He brought unloaded guns into the locker room following a gambling dispute with teammate Javaris Crittenton in 2009. An altercation ensued with both men allegedly pointing guns at one another. Both players were suspended the rest of the season. Crittenton was charged with the murder of a woman in 2011. He plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault and is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

Arenas makes a valid point about Morant seeking counsel from someone who has overcome struggles and mistakes. The 41-year-old might not be the best candidate, though, given the jokes he cracked when discussing the matter.

Morant has apologized for his incident and said he will be taking the still undetermined amount of time away from the Grizzlies “to get help.”

It remains to be seen if ownership will harshly discipline Ja Morant, or if Memphis brass considers the two-game suspension to be punishment enough like Arenas suggested.