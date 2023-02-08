Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has missed two straight games with a foot injury. The last time Beal played was back on February 3rd against the Portland Trail Blazers, when he scored 34 points — on 14-for-25 shooting from the field and 4-for-10 from three — and grabbed three rebounds in the 124-116 Wizards loss. So when LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and the Charlotte Hornets visit Capital One Arena on Wednesday night to play the Wizards, every Wizards fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Bradley Beal playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Bradley Beal injury status vs. Hornets

The Wizards have Beal listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) and Monte Morris (back tightness) are also questionable to play for Washington.

Beal, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all as a member of the Wizards franchise. He’s averaging 22.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 31 appearances this season (all starts).

While not necessarily known for being an uber-efficient scorer, Beal is scoring the ball with great accuracy thus far — his current 51.5% field-goal percentage is the highest of his career by a wide margin, as he’s never shot 50% from the field in a single season.

The Wizards should be able to defeat the Hornets handily on Wednesday, with or without their best player in the lineup. After all, the Hornets own the NBA’s third-worst road record at 8-23. But with regard to the question, Is Bradley Beal playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is maybe.