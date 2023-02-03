The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Washington Wizards in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Capitol One Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Wizards prediction and pick, laid out below.

Portland has endured an up-and-down season, going 25-26, good for 12th place in the Western Conference. Head coach Chauncey Billups is on pace to best his 27-win total in his first season with Portland. The Blazers have won four of their last five following a three-game losing streak. Washington has improved lately to a 24-26 record this season, ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The team suffered a 10-game losing streak to open December, but has gone on a six-game winning streak currently. Head coach Wes Unseld is in his second season with the franchise.

Here are the Blazers-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Wizards Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +4 (-110)

Washington Wizards: -4 (-110)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Washington

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Damian Lillard leads the team with 30.7 points and 7.4 assists per game. Once again, Lillard is turning in an utterly dominant performance. Anfernee Simons ranks second with 21.7 points per game. For the first time in his career, Simons has received consistent starting times, and he has rewarded the team with his highest-scoring output. Jusuf Nurkic is nearly averaging a double-double, putting up 13.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, which leads the team. However, the team received some bad news this week as Nurkic will miss two months.

Jerami Grant has averaged 21.2 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting. Josh Hart is second on the team with 8.1 rebounds per game, averaging 9.1 points. Rookie Shaedon Sharpe, the seventh overall pick, is averaging 7.7 points per game on 47.3 percent shooting, mostly playing off the bench.

Portland has drawn 21.4 fouls per game, which ranks third in the league. Their free-throw shooting has been good of late, ranking 10th at 79.1 percent. Portland’s offense ranks 14h in the league, averaging 114.3 points per game. Portland’s defense has been okay, allowing 113.7 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Bradley Beal leads the team with 22.0 points and is second with 5.2 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis is tied for first on the team with 22.0 points and leads the team with 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Porzingis has shot 47.0 percent from the field. Kyle Kuzma, in his second year with Washington, has averaged 21.8 points per game, which would be a career-high across a full season. Kuzma has also pulled in 7.6 rebounds per game. Washington ranks eighth in the league with 44.4 rebounds per game and fourth in blocks at 5.4. Monte Morris has been solid, averaging 10.4 points per game. Morris also leads the team with 5.3 assists per game.

With the recent trade of Rui Hamichura, there are plenty of minutes to make up for off the bench. Will Barton was averaging the second-most minutes off the bench, and will likely slide into the sixth-man spot. Kendrick Nunn, who was the lone player received for Hamichura, has averaged 6.7 points this season for the Lakers, playing sparingly after missing last season with a knee injury. In his three games with Washington, Nunn has averaged 12.0 points thanks to an increase in minutes.

Washington’s offense has been meh, ranking 20th by averaging 113.0 points per game. Defense has been a tad better for Washington, ranking 14th by allowing 113.0 points per game.

Final Blazers-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Portland’s injuries and inconsistency are going to hamper them in this one.

Final Blazers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Washington -4 (-110), over 236.5 (-110)