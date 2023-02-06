With the second half of the season fully underway and little room for error in the race for the postseason, the Washington Wizards, who at 24-28 are essentially tied with the Indiana Pacers at 25-29 for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference standings and the final play-in spot, have a big game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. However, they may be without star guard Bradley Beal and they will certainly be without Kyle Kuzma as per Ava Wallace of The Washington Post.

Kyle Kuzma is out for tomorrows game against Cleveland with a left ankle sprain. Bradley Beal is listed as questionable with left foot soreness that also kept him out of yesterday’s game. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) February 5, 2023

Bradley Beal missed the Wizards game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday with the same left foot soreness. The three-time All-Star has been in an out of the lineup this season due to injury but had just played in seven straight games before Saturday. Beal has suited up in 31 games for the Wizards this season and has been averaging 22.4 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists with shooting splits of 51.5 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from the three-point line.

In Kyle Kuzma’s case, he suffered the ankle sprain on Saturday against the Nets and left the game early. Kuzma has been one of the most durable and consistent players for the Nets this season and prior to Monday’s game against the Cavs, he had only missed one other game this season. The subject of multiple trade rumors, it appears as if the Wizards are set on hanging on to Kuzma ahead of this week’s trade deadline. He has been averaging a career-high 21.3 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and a career-high 4.0 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from three-point range.