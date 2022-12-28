By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal left Tuesday’s game against the Sixers early after tweaking his hamstring. Washington still went on to win that game, 116-111, behind a 24-point, 10-rebound performance from Kristaps Porzingis. But when the Wizards take their home court to play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in hopes of extending their win streak to three, every Wizards fan will want to know: Is Bradley Beal playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Is Wizards’ Bradley Beal playing vs. Suns

The Wizards have Beal listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown with left hamstring soreness, per a tweet from Post Sports’ Ava Wallace. No other Washington player is dealing with an injury.

Beal, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all with the Wizards. He’s averaging 23.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 23 appearances this season. Despite coming into the league as a streaky shooter and scorer, Beal is scoring the ball incredibly efficiently thus far. He’s converting a whopping 52.7% of his field goal attempts, the best percentage of his career and an incredibly impressive one for a high-volume scoring guard.

Even if Beal doesn’t play Wednesday night, the Wizards should still have a puncher’s chance at their third consecutive victory. After all, the Suns are spiraling, having lost three of their last four. And making matters worse for Phoenix, Devin Booker is expected to miss the next month with a groin injury. That’s not to say the Wizards are a better team than the Suns or anything close to it, but they’re more than capable of pulling off an upset at home against this short-handed squad, Beal or no Beal.