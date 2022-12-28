By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns were dealt a brutal injury blow on Wednesday afternoon, as star shooting guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain, the team announced.

“Further evaluation has confirmed that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks,” the team said in a press release on Wednesday.

Booker missed the team’s previous three games due to groin soreness, and headed to the locker room early in the first quarter of Christmas Day’s 128-125 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. The 26-year-old was ruled out of the rest of the game before the first quarter finished.

It’s a devastating blow for the 20-15 Suns, who have won just four of their last ten games to fall to 5th place in a competitive Western Conference. They sit just three games up of the 10th place Golden State Warriors.

The injuries are piling up for the squad, who were without Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet for their 125-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Following the win, head coach Monty Williams offered the following on how Phoenix looked without Booker.

“I think guys are always wanting to play, but I don’t think anybody’s ever excited when he’s not on the floor. They want to win for him,” Williams said.

“They know how much he loves to play; they know how much he loves his team, they know how much he gives to the program. I think they just want to win for him. By and large, everybody wants him back here.”

An exact four-week timetable would mark a tentative Devin Booker return against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 26.