It hasn't been a great year for Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
Aside from the Wizards being one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, one of the top storylines surrounding the Wizards has been Poole's poor play.
When the team acquired Poole in the offseason, the prevailing thought among many was that he was due for a breakout season with an increased role. That hasn't happened though. He's struggled mightily this year and was moved to the bench ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets.
Did it help? Not really. The Wizards got steamrolled 130-110 by the Nuggets, and Poole made a bizarre inbounds play that is an instant Shaqtin' a Fool contender:
Oh no, Jordan Poole 🤦🏽♂️pic.twitter.com/TtyCb7WPjM
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2024
It's unclear what exactly happened on the play, but it appears that as Poole was attempting to inbound the ball for the Wizards, he pump-faked and the ball simply slipped out of his hands and went right to a Nuggets defender. Regardless, it's definitely a candidate for Shaqtin' a Fool and possibly one of the most bizarre plays of the year so far.
It was rough night all the way around for Poole. In his first game off the Wizards' bench, he scored 18 points, but did so on 4-17 shooting.
This season, Poole has been averaging 15.6 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals for the Wizards with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 30.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free throw line. Poole's shooting percentages are the lowest he's shot since his rookie season in 2019-20.