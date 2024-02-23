Aside from the Washington Wizards being one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, one of the top storylines surrounding the Wizards has been the play of Jordan Poole. When the team acquired Poole in the offseason, the prevailing thought among many was that he was due for a breakout season with an increased role. That hasn't happened though. He's struggled mightily this year and now he's being moved to the bench as per Ava Wallace of The Washington Post.
The move came via Wizards interim head coach Brian Keefe who prior to the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Keefe stated that the move was being made to help the Wizards as a whole and that Jordan Poole is best when he has the ball in his hands.
Poole has not been able to find a consistent rhythm since being traded to the Wizards in the deal that brought Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors. Poole has started all 52 games he's played in. Now he will go back to the role he had with the Warriors.
This season, Poole has been averaging 15.6 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 30.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free throw line. Poole's hooting percentages are the lowest he's shot since his rookie season in 2019-20.
Poole was originally drafted by the Warriors with the No. 28 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He played four seasons with the Warriors and become a vital piece of their 2022 championship team.