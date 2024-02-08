Jordan Poole did not help raise his profile in Washington Wednesday night when he had an awful performance against the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers. Poole was even mercilessly booed by Washington Wizards fans while in the middle of the game amid his ineffectiveness on the floor.

Poole concluded his night with a grand total of zero points. He missed all the five shots he took from the field, including four attempts from behind the arc. Poole still contributed to the Wizards' offense, though, as he dished out five dimes to go along with two rebounds and a steal. But it was his scoring that Wizards fans always look forward to, and he simply failed to deliver on that end versus the Cavs.

Jordan Poole has struggled mightily in the last two Wizards games

Wizards' Jordan Poole looking serious

It has been a tough stretch so far for Poole. Before the Cavs game, he also shot horrendously in the Wizards' 140-112 home loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns last Sunday in which he scored only four points in a salty 1-for-7 shooting from the field. Over the last two Wizards games, Poole has gone 1-for-12 from the floor and 0-for-7 from deep.

Poole has been testing the patience of Wizards fans all season long. Entering Wednesday's meeting with the Cavaliers, Poole had been averaging 16.2 points per game on just 40.7 field goal percentage and 30.1 percent shooting from the 3-point region.

Washington supporters will just have to endure the topsy-turvy ways of Poole on offense, as he is under contract until the end of the 2026-27 NBA season.