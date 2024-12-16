Sometimes, trash talk can backfire, as was the case for Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole when he was going against Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics. The Wizards' cornerstone hit Pritchard with a gnarly crossover but took too much time celebrating to get off a shot. As a result, he swung the ball around and didn't take advantage of the spacing on the floor.



That move has been a synopsis of Washington's season thus far. The 3-21 record isn't appealing, to say the least. However, the Wizards pulled off a monumental win against the Denver Nuggets despite Nikola Jokic dropping 56 points. Still, this moment by Poole highlights the disastrous season. Although the Wizards are addressing their pathetic start to the season, it doesn't explain moments like these.

Jordan Poole's viral moment defines the Wizards season

The 3-21 squad has had little to celebrate this season. Although they're a very young team, losing 16 games in a row isn't something to be optimistic about. After all, 11 of their players have four years or less of NBA experience. That isn't a good recipe for consistent habits, at least right now. Not to mention, their defense is the worst in the league, allowing 123 points per game.

The offense has been there, but the defense is nonexistent. In their 112-98 loss to the Celtics, they proved that they can hang with a contending team. Despite Boston having an elite offense, Washington gave them a problem. Luckily, this game was a step in the right direction. Poole expressed a desire to be the Wizards' alpha. However, plays like that will turn teammates and coaches off.

For Poole, that's part of his game. Ever since he was with the Golden State Warriors, he's shown a flashy element to his game. Whether it's good or bad is the big question. If he can balance the two, then Washington will be in good hands for as long as Poole is with the team.