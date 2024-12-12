The Washington Wizards are off to a historically pathetic start so far in the 2024-25 NBA season. They have a 3-19 and lost 16 in a row before defeating the Denver Nuggets at home. Despite Nikola Jokic having a historic performance, they somehow did enough to withstand an onslaught from the reigning MVP.



However, one win in 17 games is inexcusable. A report from The Athletic detailed a Wizards team source citing some interesting things. Although the team isn't as talented as ones like the Phoenix Suns or New York Knicks, the source believes there should be more competitiveness.



This season has had none of that for Washington. As a result, they have the league's worst record. That source said that the lack of fight and competitive spirit is on full display.



“It’s being addressed, I can tell you that,” the team source said. “It’ll look different.”

A team with Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, and rookie Alex Sarr should produce more wins than they have. However, there's clearly an internal matter going on. Second-year head coach Brian Keefe has amassed a combined 11-50 record. After securing eight wins after stepping in for Wes Unseld Jr, it was clear that Washington was in a rebuild. While they're still in rebuild mode, not having a competitive nature is a problem.

Wizards pathetic start has some silver linings

Even after a rocky start with the Wizards, Poole has been what the franchise could hope for. It's clear that he wants to be the top guy. Poole delivered an intriguing take on wanting to be the Wizards alpha. His commitment to the franchise is clear, after being a top piece on a championship-winning Golden State Warriors team.

He was part of why they won the 2022 NBA Finals. Fast forward to being in the Nation's Capital, that same success hasn't translated over. The statistics have been there, but the impact hasn't… not until this season though.

Still, their lack of success comes from a lack of culture. Keefe is a young head coach who has good experience but hasn't had his hands full like this. Although Poole has preached patience, it seems that it's running out with the franchise. Their schedule doesn't get any easier, thanks to a loaded Eastern Conference. However, they can find a silver lining through this season.

Young players like Sarr, and Bilal Coulibaly have looked impressive. If they continue to ride the young guns, the franchise can find some passion and enthusiasm this season. For now, it's looked nonexistent and will continue to be unless if something changes urgently.