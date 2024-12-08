The Washington Wizards had one of the worst months of any team so far this season, losing all of their games in November. They put that month behind them to start December as they were able to defeat the Denver Nuggets 122-113.

One of the biggest reasons for their win was Jordan Poole, who finished with 39 points, shooting 12-of-26 from the field and 9-of-20 from three. After the game, Poole was asked if it was time for the Wizards to give him the keys to the team, and he had a great response, according to Locked On Wizards.

“Yes, it is. I want to lead this team; I thrive on making [us] better,” the account wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jordan Poole makes franchise history vs. Nuggets

With Jordan Poole's stat line against the Nuggets, he became the first player in franchise history to post those numbers.

In his second season with the Wizards, Poole has looked better and is in more control of the offense since he was moved to take over the point guard duties. Though he may still be young, Poole has a lot of experience after spending the beginning of his career with the Golden State Warriors and winning a championship.

With rumors of the Wizards looking to trade Kyle Kuzma, there's a chance that Poole could have the keys to the team for the foreseeable future. The Wizards have a core group of young players that they'll build around, and if their development goes well, this could be a team that gets back to doing positive things on the floor for years to come.

Beating a team like the Nuggets can be a big confidence booster, and it shows that they're doing something right with their development. Hopefully, a win early in the month of December can help them finish out the year strong.