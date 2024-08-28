The Washington Wizards are rebuilding. Although Kyle Kuzma remains their focal point, the Wizards are in no shape to contend in the Eastern Conference. Instead, this organization is focusing their attention on the development of their youthful core, such as Bilal Coulibaly and their new additions in Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George. As Brian Keefe prepares for his first full season as head coach before training camp begins, Washington is taking a look at some other options, including former first-round pick Kira Lewis Jr.

Along with Lewis, Jaylen Nowell, and Leaky Black have also agreed to Exhibit 10 contracts with the Wizards, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins. All three players will participate in Wizards training camp in order to try and have their contracts either converted to a two-way deal or a standard contract for the 2024-25 season.

It is worth noting that Washington currently has 16 players under contract ahead of training camp, so this front office will be busy in terms of moving and/or cutting players to meet the 15-player max roster size.

Lewis is an interesting name for the Wizards to consider given his athletic style of play. After being drafted 13th overall in 2020 by the New Orleans Pelicans, Lewis went on to play in 54 games for the Pelicans. The following year, he suffered a torn ACL, which led the young guard to become an afterthought on New Orleans' roster. Last season, Lewis was traded to the Toronto Raptors and then dealt again to the Utah Jazz.

Overall, Lewis was never really given a chance to prove himself in the NBA due to his knee injury. In total, he saw the court in 118 different games with the Pelicans, but only averaged 13.8 minutes per game there. This past season, Lewis barely played with the Raptors and Jazz after his trades.

With the Wizards, Lewis will get the chance to prove that he is healthy and a serviceable backup guard. Along with Jordan Poole, the Wizards also have Malcolm Brogdon, Jared Butler, and rookie Bub Carrington as point guard options on their roster, so it may be farfetched to believe that Lewis has a legitimate chance of earning a contract.

At the same time, this could be a chance for Lewis to earn himself an opportunity in the G League with the Wizards affiliates, the Capital City Go-Go.