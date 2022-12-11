By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

In spite of the fact that the Washington Wizards are currently 12th in the East with an 11-16 record, it’s hard to deny that there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the emergence of their new Big 3 in Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma. However, with how things are going with the team this season, it’s also very much possible that this trio ends up getting broken up sooner than expected.

The good news for the Wizards is that for his part, it seems that Porzingis isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The 7-foot-3 big man has a player option on his current deal for next season, and NBA insider Eric Pincus of B/R reports that the 27-year-old is expected to remain in Washington for the foreseeable future:

Also, several rival executives believe the Wizards will not lose Porziņģis, who is having a strong season. He can opt into his $36 million salary for 2023-24 with the Wizards or re-sign on a longer deal at a lower annual price.

Kristaps Porzingis is currently having one of the best seasons of his career in his first full year with the Wizards. The Latvian is averaging 22.4 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks, while also connecting on 2.0 triples per contest. By the looks of it, Washington will be able to avail of his services for the years to come.

The same cannot be said of Kyle Kuzma, though. He too has a player option next season, and at this point, it doesn’t sound like Kuz is interested in opting in. The highly sought-after forward has already been linked to a trade away from the Wizards in the coming months, which could mean that Washington’s Big 3 ends up being just a dynamic duo soon.