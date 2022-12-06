By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

In his second season with the Washington Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis is playing very well. He is averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. After setting career-best performances with 41 points in one game and 19 rebounds in another game, Porzingis is playing some of the best ball of his career.

Porzingis’ falling out with the Dallas Mavericks (and partly the New York Knicks) had a lot to do with his inconsistent play but injuries certainly played a part. He told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports that he feels humbled after going through so many injuries throughout his career, even last season after being traded to the Wizards.

“Each injury, each setback, kinda makes you mature and it humbles you in a way, too, and makes your mind stronger against those kinds of things,” Porzingis told Yahoo Sports. “Nobody is protected from anything adverse. Me being through some of those things, it has only helped me. It has not maybe helped my rhythm, but it has helped me with my mental growth, to learn how to take care of my body better, and now I’m getting in a rhythm.”

Kristaps Porzingis also admits that he wasn’t the right guy to play alongside Luka Doncic. His honesty with himself has perhaps allowed him to get into a new mindset for the game and become better at dealing with injuries. His positive play is huge for the Wizards as they look to make it back to the playoffs this season.