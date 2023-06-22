Kristaps Porzingis was in the first blockbuster trade of the NBA offseason as the Washington Wizards dealt him to the Boston Celtics in a three-team deal including the Memphis Grizzlies. Porzingis took to Twitter on Thursday morning to say goodbye to all those associated with the Wizards and to thank them for a great year.

“Saying goodbye is always tough. Wizards org, my teammates, staff, coaches, everyone at capital one and the facility thank you! Going to miss yall! Wiz Fans!! Thank you for showing me so much support, I truly appreciate it and ejoyed every night playing in front of you. Wishing you all success as I embark on the next chapter of my career.”

Kristaps Porzingis now gives the Celtics a star big-man, a sacrifice the Celtics had to make by the way of trading Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies. Still, the Celtics have to be excited to be bringing in the Latvian big man who is clearly excited himself.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ lets goooo — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) June 22, 2023

Many are now projecting the Celtics to be the best team in the East next year with a very dangerous starting lineup. Porzingis alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and either Malcolm Brogdon or Robert Williams will definitely be one of the better starting fives in the NBA.

For Celtics fans, landing Porzingis is bittersweet given the fact that Marcus Smart is no longer with Boston. He was undoubtedly a fan favorite and is a massive addition for a Grizzlies team that was in desperate need of a tough, veteran presence. Whether this trade works out for anyone involved will be revealed next season in an especially pivotal year for the Celtics.