Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma showed support for Jordan Poole amid the young guard's slow start to the 2023-24 season.

The Washington Wizards struggle to keep their heads above the waters of the competitive Eastern Conference. The Wizards are 2-11 after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks and are last in the Southeastern Division. Kyle Kuzma showed his support for Jordan Poole amid the young guard's recent struggles.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards back Jordan Poole despite his struggles

Kuzma gave his thoughts on Poole in a post-game press conference after Washington's game against the Bucks:

“Everybody is behind him and knows he’ll get out of it. He’s a worker, he loves basketball, very passionate…I think sometimes he just overthinks himself a little bit…Today was a great step in the right direction for him,” Kuzma said, per Hoops District.

Kuzma talked about how tough it is to go from being a third or fourth option to a number one option. Poole was a superb role player with the Golden State Warriors, as he helped lead the franchise to a title in 2022. However, his expectations have risen after being traded to the Wizards.

Poole and Kuzma are fighting to help elevate a Washington team that has not made a deep playoff run in years. Poole is averaging 15.5 points per game early on during the 2023-24 season, a five-point reduction from his previous year's production.

The 24-year-old has made progress in a resurgence though after he dropped 30 points in the loss to the Bucks. Surely, Poole will continue to break out of his offensive slump and help Washington get some wins.

Things will not get easier for the Wizards, but Kyle Kuzma's words of support should elevate Poole and the rest of the locker room.