Kyle Kuzma sounds off about setting the tone for this teammates in terms of creating plays for others amid the Wizards' loss to the Bucks.

The Washington Wizards failed to end their slump yet again, as they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night at home, 142-129. But it was not because of Kyle Kuzma's lack of effort. In fact, Kuzma had quite a night, recording 22 points and racking up a career-high 13 dimes in 31 minutes.

Kuzma could have scored more if he wanted to, but he also came into the contest looking to involve his teammates more, hence his assists total.

“Made an emphasis today looking for my teammates trying to make them feel good. I think our effort was a lot better because offensively we moved the ball. Trying to show everybody if I’m moving the ball, everybody has to move the ball,” Kuzma told reporters following the loss to the Bucks (h/t Hoop District).

The former Utah Utes star is averaging 3.9 assists per game in the 2023-24 NBA season, but against the Bucks, he helped the likes of Jordan Poole, Daniel Gafford., and even point guard Tyus Jones find their shots. With the Wizards mired in a lengthy losing skid, Kuzma is looking for a different approach in an attempt to spark Washington back into winning games again.

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma sets new career-high in assists

While his pass-first ways in the Bucks game ultimately did not translate into a win, the Wizards would love to see Kuzma be the same effective table-setter again on offense. Their biggest issue in the loss to Milwaukee was on the other end of the floor, with the Bucks shooting 58.5 percent from the floor and going 21-for-29 from the free-throw line. As for the Wizards, they made 55.8 percent of their attempt from the field and even turned the ball over just four times.

On the season, the Wizards are sixth in the league with 27.5 assists per game. A

Washington knows that at some point, its slump will have to end, and the Wizards hope that they finally stop the bleeding on Wednesday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road.