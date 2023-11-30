Kyle Kuzma had a creative way of describing the defense the Wizards played in their loss to the Magic on Wednesday night.

The Washington Wizards dropped to 3-15 on the season following a 139-120 loss to the red-hot Orlando Magic Wednesday night. Asked about what spelled doom for the Wizards in this game, Kuzma had a pretty creative way of describing their struggles on the defensive side of the floor.

We can't guard a stop sign,” Kuzma said. “That's kind of really what it boils down to. We let anybody get whatever they want on us. So, until we change that, then that's probably going to be the result.”

The Wizards gave no resistance to the Magic in this one. Orlando was firing from all cylinders as it shot 60.7 percent from the field (51-of-84) and 63.0 percent from beyond the arc (17-of-27). Washington gave up 66 points in the paint. In addition, though the Wizards committed just 10 turnovers on the evening, they allowed the Magic to score 25 points off turnovers.

With Paolo Banchero struggling (six points on 2-of-8 shooting) and exiting the game early with an ankle injury, Franz Wagner led the way with 31 points with four triples on 11-of-14 shooting. Cole Anthony scored 25 points off the bench on 9-of-16 shooting, while Jalen Suggs added 22 points with three three-pointers.

As for Kuzma, he did his part offensively, as he led the Wizards with a team-high 23 points. Deni Avdija added 22 points, while Jordan Poole tallied 19 points.

Washington has the worst defensive rating in the NBA and also gives up the most points in the league at 124.8 per game.

The Wizards are in a free fall right now and have lost 10 of their last 11 outings.