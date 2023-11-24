Wizards fans will not be happy with this latest statistic, which shows just how much Jordan Poole is struggling this year

The Washington Wizards had a chance to press the reset button after trading away Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason but instead decided to riskily invest in Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole being pillars for their future. The former is enjoying a hot start to the season, while the latter draws the ire of an exasperated fandom.

Poole has been a controversial figure since Draymond Green punched him at a Golden State Warriors' practice in 2021. There are those who believe that the NBA champion got a bit of a big head after signing a four-year, $128 million contract. That is speculation, however, and cannot be definitively proven at this time.

But what is indisputable, is that Poole is negatively impacting the Wizards on the court through the first 14 games of the season. “Jordan Poole is currently -37.7 On-Off per 100 possessions, which is significantly worse than any other Wizard this season,” The_Taskmaker posted on Reddit/NBA. “I've legitimately never seen a comparably nightmarish on-off for a starter on any team in any season. Not a single player on any of the “Process 76ers” rosters came close to half as poor of an on-off.”

The Wizards' Jordan Poole experiment has to get better, right?

It is hard to put a positive spin on that statistic. The 24-year-old, who averaged 17 points and nearly four assists per game during the Warriors' successful postseason run in 2021, is currently a detriment on Washington. Chemistry does take time to develop, and this is a relatively small sample-size, but he is a completely different player in 2023.

The biggest cause for the colossal drop-off could be that he is simply not suited to be a team's first or second option. Poole is shooting below 40 percent from the floor and has a poor 121.4 defensive rating. The Wizards (2-12) are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak that will be difficult to end when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night.