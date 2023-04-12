Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been in a war of words with Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie. While Dinwiddie looked to deliver a K.O. blow, Kuzma took things to the next level.

Both sides have been arguing about each other’s skill and dedication to the game of basketball. When Kuzma caught wind of Dinwiddie’s most recent comment, the Wizards star knew he had to fire back.

“The Wizards and I have so much real estate in Dins**ttie Island,” Kuzma tweeted. “What in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.”

Kuzma didn’t stop there. He said the Brooklyn Nets are only in the playoffs because of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Kuz went on to call Dinwiddie a backup caliber player and said he’ll never be worth his NBA contract.

Dinwiddie’s beef with Kuzma started back in January when he said the Wizards don’t play, “winning basketball,” per CBS Sports. He followed up on those comments and called out Kuzma on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. Dinwiddie said that Kuzma is more focused on the fame of the NBA rather than winning championships.

Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie both played on the Wizards from 2021-2022. Clearly there is no love lost between the former teammates. Kuzma wasn’t having any of what Dins**ttie was dishing out and roasted him on multiple levels. Their beef has gone from trash talk to personal vendettas.

Dinwiddie is going to need a pretty fire comeback to match Kuzma’s wrath.